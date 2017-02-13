4 Hurt When School Bus Jumps Curb On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were hurt Monday morning when a mini school bus jumped a curb on the Upper East Side.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at 85th Street and Third Avenue.
No students were on the bus at the time, but the four people who were injured were all Doe Fund workers who were standing on the street about to do their trash pickup, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.
They were all taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.
The bus driver apparently told police that the brakes failed, Papa reported. The driver stayed on the bus until a tow truck arrived to remove it from the scene.