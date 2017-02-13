CBS2_header-logo
Galentine’s Day: Best Ways To Share Valentine’s Day With Your Best Friends

February 13, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Eat.See.Play

By Jessica Allen

Take the pressure off of the most romantic day of the year by celebrating with a group. Below are our top picks for V-Day activities to do with your very best buds, from partying like its 1999 to racing around in your underwear to learning how NYC works. Read on for details, and have a very happy Valentine’s Day!

More: Valentine’s Day Events For Singles | DIY Valentine’s Day Gifts | Offbeat Valentine’s Day Events |

Galentine’s Day

Butter & Scotch
818 Franklin Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11225
(347) 350-8899

Coined by Park and Recreation’s Leslie Knope, Galentine’s Day is a time for women to reflect on the important sisters, mothers, daughters, friends, lovers, coworkers, and others of the female persuasion in their lives. If celebrating the ladies in your life sounds like a fun time, then head over to Butter & Scotch for a special evening of boozy shakes and bowls of punch — sharing definitely encouraged.  Tuesday, February 14, 5 pm to 12 am.

Credit: Music Hall of Williamsburg

Credit: Music Hall of Williamsburg

Village of Love Concert

Music Hall of Williamsburg
66 North 6th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 486-5400
http://bit.ly/2kpmNo6

Like music? Like dancing? Like access to healthcare, advocacy, education, and reproductive rights? Then the Village of Love Concert, an annual benefit for Planned Parenthood of NYC, will be ideal for you and your squad on Tuesday. Scheduled performers at this year’s concert include DJ Jonathan Toubin, Reigning Sound, Delicate Steve, Eleanor Friedberger, Kid Congo, Alana Amram, Baby Shakes, Surfbot, and lots, lots more. Support a cause, have fun, and shake, shake, shake that booty. Tuesday, February 14, doors open at 6:30 pm, tickets required, 18+.

nirvana around 1992 e1486988857917 Galentines Day: Best Ways To Share Valentines Day With Your Best Friends

Credit: P.B. Rage / Wikipedia

Tearin’ Up My Heart: A 90s Valentine Dance Party

Rough Trade
64 North 9th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(718) 388-4111

There are lots of reasons to be nostalgic for the nineties, and Rough Trade wants you to consider them all at its 90s-themed Valentine’s Day Party. The beloved independent record store promises a night “full of boy bands, funky bunches, [and] dance divas,” all designed to “unbreak your heart and help you move-it-move-it.” Smells like teen spirit, right? So slap on a scrunchie, polish up your Docs, tie a flannel around your waist, and head on over.. Tuesday, February 14, doors open at 8:30pm, tickets required, 21+.

Credit: Antique Valentine / Wikipedia

Credit: Antique Valentine / Wikipedia

Valentine’s Day for Lovers and Losers: An Exotic, Burlesque, Sideshow, Freakshow

Sideshows by the Seashore
1208 Surf Avenue
Brooklyn, NY, 11224
(718) 372-5159

At the seventh annual Valentine’s Day for Lovers and Losers, you can admire a bevy of half-naked beauties performing “sexy and death-defying acts.” Not sure exactly what that entails? Us too, which is why this event promises to be eye-opening in all ways. If you and any member of your entourage are so inclined, you can renew your vows (for realsies) or even propose for just $100. There’ll be tears of joy and laughter, a raffle with cool prizes, gifts for the best dressed, and all things risque. Tuesday, February 14, show starts at 9 pm, tickets required.

Credit: Cupid’s Undie Run / Facebook

Credit: Cupid’s Undie Run / Facebook

Cupid’s Undie Run

Stage 48
605 West 48th Street
New York, NY 10036

Simply put, the annual Cupid’s Undie Run seeks to put the “hilarity in charity.” This year’s event benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which helps kids suffering from suffering from neurofibromatosis. Back to the fun run: participants run a mile in their undies. In February. On city streets. As the FAQs explain: “there’s no fashion police,” which means you’ll see some crazy stuff, from tutus to t-shirts to boxer briefs that leave very little to the imagination. It’s fun and racy and — full disclosure — not totally safe for the kiddies. Saturday, February 18, 12 to 4 pm, registration required.

Jessica Allen is a New York-based writer.

