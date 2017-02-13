CBS2_header-logo
HIGH WINDS: Downed Trees Cause Minor Derailment, Delays On Metro-North's Harlem LineWind Advisory In Effect | Transit Delays Forecast & Alerts | Schools | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Westport Testing Out School Bus Cameras To Catch Traffic Violators

February 13, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: School Bus Cameras, Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Westport will be trying out cameras on school buses to catch drivers who fail to yield.

If a driver passes the bus while its stop sign is extended and the lights are flashing, the cameras will take photos and video that are then sent to the police for review.

Westport parents are big fans of the technology.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Chandler Paris, who has two daughter. “I see half the time people don’t stop at stop signs. Let them at least stop for the school bus.”

“I have two kids with one on the way so I’m not opposed to it,” another father said.

The Connecticut Post reports the company behind the technology gets a portion of the fines.

Milford and Norwalk also have school bus cameras.

New Canaan tested the cameras, but discontinued them following few infractions.

 

