Back Stories: Teterboro Airport Crash

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back February 14, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, Teterboro Airport, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Today’s Back Story takes us to the morning rush on February 2, 2005.

A plane taking off at Teterboro Airport crashed through a fence surrounding the runway, traveled across Route 46 and into a warehouse across from the airport. A red light on Route 46 may have diverted a full-scale disaster.

WCBS reporter Peter Haskell remembers what he saw on the scene.

