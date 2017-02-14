Westminster Kennel Club To Crown One Lucky Dog ‘Best In Show’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is underway at Madison Square Garden, and tonight is the night when one lucky dog will be awarded the prestigious “Best In Show.”
What You Need To Know: 141st Westminster Kennel Club Show
On Monday, some of those competing were awarded in other categories. Duffy, a Norwegian Elkhound, won in the “Hound” group, while Chucky, a Pekingese, took home top honors in the “Toy” category.
In the non-sporting group, top honors went to Aftin, a miniature poodle, and a German Shepherd named Rumor topped the “Herding” group.
PHOTOS: Westminster Dog Show Kicks Off In NYC
Behind the scenes, groomers are blow-drying, teasing and spritzing to achieve pooch perfection.
The 141st Westminster Kennel Club is bigger than the Super Bowl for owners who spend well over $100,000 a year to present their prize pooches, and for the fans who shell out $40 to buy a hot dog and shout for their favorites.
Nearly 2,800 decked-out doggies are competing in this year’s competition.