Boomer & Carton: Tellin’ It Like It Is On A Tuesday

Boomer and Craig had a collection of topics to discuss Tuesday morning, but spent a good amount of time the Charles Oakley-James Dolan feud.
Things may be improving between the two after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the one and only Michael Jordan inserted themselves into the fray in an attempt to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Knicks over the last few days.
In addition, the Giants released Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings on Monday, clearing the way for Big Blue to potentially lure Brandon Marshall into the mix.
There was all of that, and baseball is back (sorta). Have a listen.