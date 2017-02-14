NYPD: 2 Wanted For Robbing, Hitting Man With Baseball Bat In The Bronx

February 14, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two men who they said assaulted and robbed another man in the Bronx.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. last Wednesday in the area of East 194th Street and Westchester Avenue.

Police said the suspects grabbed a 30-year-old man from behind, hit him in the head with a baseball bat and then stole his cellphone and $170 in cash.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

Police have released surveillance video of one of the suspects.  They describe them both as white men between the ages of 20 and 25, approximately 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall and weighing 140 pounds to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (crimes) then enter tip577.

