Report: Knicks Lift Oakley’s Madison Square Garden Ban

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Well, that didn’t take long.
Thanks in part to a sit-down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and legend Michael Jordan, the rift between Knicks great Charles Oakley and team owner James Dolan appears to be over.
According to a report on the website The Undefeated, the Madison Square Garden ban on Oakley was lifted on Tuesday.
Oakley was forcibly removed from the Garden during the Knicks’ game last Wednesday and was later arrested. He was accused of behaving in an “abusive manner” toward Dolan, a charge the former power forward denied.
Oakley and Dolan seemed to have had a meeting of the minds during a visit with Silver at the NBA offices in New York on Monday. Jordan, a former teammate of Oakley’s during their championship run in Chicago in the 1990s, joined the conversation via telephone. Whatever was said by all the parties involved seems to be enough to end an ugly chapter in what has been an ugly season for the Knicks organization.
