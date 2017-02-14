NJ Gov. Christie & Wife To Have Lunch With President Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is heading to Washington Tuesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump.
Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, are scheduled to have lunch with the president. On his radio show Monday night, Christie wouldn’t say if it is a social or a business meeting.
“It would not surprise me at all to spend an hour with him socializing and talking about our families and life in general,” Christie said. “If he wants to talk about certain business or get my input on anything, he’s never been shy to ask, and if he asks, I’ll offer.”
The governor also joked that lunch with the president is a great Valentine’s Day gift for his wife.