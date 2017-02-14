Coleman: David Wright Plans To Give Mets Everything He’s Got

By Ed Coleman

» More Columns

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — If you asked David Wright in years past whether he’d be there as the Mets’ Opening Day third baseman, he’d look at you quizzically and say: “Of course! Where else would I be, or want to be?”

But asked that Tuesday at his spring training news conference in Port St. Lucie, Wright said: “That’s the goal. Hopefully everything falls into place.” That’s probably because, as Wright recalled, rehabbing from his recent neck surgery was the hardest thing he’s ever done.



Normally a fixture on the left side of the infield for the Mets, Wright has played a grand total of just 75 games over the last two seasons. That has been the hardest part to deal with for the Mets’ captain.



Wright needs to regain his rhythm and timing offensively, but the biggest obstacle left to overcome for him is throwing across the diamond from third base to first.



Has he given any thought about the possibility of eventually crossing the diamond himself and moving to first base?



So there is a balance that manager Terry Collins must strike. Wright needs at-bats, but Collins and Wright have to communicate well so that the third baseman doesn’t overdo it. When Wright does get his first game action this spring, will it seem a little bit strange to No. 5?



Collins said he feels fortunate because Wright is the least of his worries. The manager cited an example from 2015, the year the Mets went to the World Series.



As for Wright, have his expectations been lowered after all he’s been through?



And that pretty much sums up David Wright.