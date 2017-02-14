De Blasio Announces $136 Million Plan For Sunset Park ‘Made In New York’ Campus

February 14, 2017 9:19 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The de Blasio administration is spending $136 million to renovate an area of Sunset Park, Brooklyn into a 21st-century incubator for media and garment industry jobs.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, the de Blasio administration plans to establish what is called a Made in New York campus. The mayor first announced plans for the project during his State of the City address on Monday.

The mayor added on Tuesday that the project will upgrade vintage 1911 waterfront industrial buildings into affordable, state-of-the-art work space for film, TV production, and garment manufacturing.

“So you’re going to see, starting in 2020, this whole area come alive,” de Blasio said.

Added Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen: “Many of these creative industries are already moving here. it’s already happening organically.”

She added that the city wants to help the movement in Sunset Park along by creating the Made in New York campus.

