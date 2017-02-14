Escaped Suspect Back In Police Custody Expected To Face Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who allegedly escaped from police over the weekend is now back is custody and is expected to face charges.

After 48 hours on the run, police say they’ve got the suspect who escaped custody after a small run-in with officers escalated into a manhunt.

Sources tell CBS2 the man being questioned at the 23rd precinct is 21-year-old Xavier Rivers, who has been arrested 25 times before, including allegedly for shoplifting.

As he entered a Duane Reade Saturday on 102nd and 1st Avenue, the store manager recognized him as an alleged known thief and called police, who responded and took him into custody, CBS2’s Magdalena Dorsi reported.

Police say he was placed into the back of a squad car with his hands cuffed behind his back, but managed to escape by opening the door on the opposite side of the car.

“I’m not sure how he was able to do that,” East Harlem resident Jeevan Sunny said. “I don’t know the situation the cops were in either.”

Officers ran after him, but during the six block chase, he got away. After searching East Harlem for hours on Saturday with no luck, investigators turned to the public for help.

A surveillance video was released and tips came flowing in. One led them to the Taft Houses, where two days later, Rivers turned up at home. He was immediately taken into custody.

Sources say Officer Henry Vidal of the 23rd precinct is now suspended for failure to safeguard a prisoner, Doris reported. The suspect, who is still in custody, has not yet been charged.

This is the first case of its kind this year, but the department is no stranger to the issue. Last year, three prisoners escaped from custody and in 2015, six suspects were able to get away while under supervision.