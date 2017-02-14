Scammers Posing As ICE Agents Shake Down Latino New Yorkers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been an apparent immigration scam traveling through Queens and other parts of the city.

Uniformed men, claiming to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been shaking down New Yorkers who appear to be Latino.

The four men looked official, even down to the ICE lettering on their jackets. They stopped a man on a street off of Roosevelt Avenue, and demanded cash — otherwise he’d be taken in.

As 1010 WINS Al Jones reported, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said the man handed over $250.

“No ICE agent is going to demand money, cash in order to be let go,” he said.

Van Bramer said fear of deportation has been ratcheted up by the new administration.

“There are a lot of people who are on edge, there are a lot of people who are fearful, and that has created an opportunity for some who would prey upon innocent people,” he said.

The NYPD is investigating, Van Bramer said he does not believe this was a one time scam.