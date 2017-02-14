Shoppers Hit Stores In Search Of Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you haven’t gotten a Valentine’s Day gift yet, you’re not alone.

Stores were filled Tuesday with shoppers looking for presents.

“I just took 10 minutes off of work so I could come and grab something for her — a little $5 stuffed animal,” one shopper told CBS2’s Emily Smith.

Then there’s the last minute flower grab.

“You’ve got the people that sort of just realized this morning as the flowers start to arrive in the offices that they have forgotten Valentine’s Day,” florist Gerald Palumbo said. He said his shop will be open until 9 p.m. and will be busy until the last minute.

Thomas Farley, also known as Mister Manners, says it’s still worth making the effort, but cautioned shoppers to avoid pitfalls.

“A gift card would be, a pre-written card where you just sign your name, wilty flowers that you grabbed at the bodega, a cheap bottle of wine,” he said to name a few.

The National Retail Federation said Americans will spend far less this Valentine’s Day, about a billion and half dollars less than last year.

The reason? Jewelry is out, and little chocolates, bears and bouquets are in style.

Taylor McCaulley told Smith she remembers the worst present she ever received.

“A mirror. I broke it, and now I thought I have seven years of bad luck,” she said.

Mister Manners says it’s OK for couples not to give each other gifts, so long as it’s sincerely agreed upon by both partners.

“I don’t want to speak for all men, but I think the vast majority of men probably would be fine if Valentine’s Day just went away,” he said.

His final piece of advice? He says the key lies in gratitude.