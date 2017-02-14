Prosecutors: Murder Suspect Watched Neptune Woman Die For 30 Minutes

FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Prosecutors say man accused of killing a woman during a robbery told a friend that he strangled her with such force that he lifted her off the ground and watched for 30 minutes as she died in her home.

The details emerged Tuesday during a hearing where a judge ruled that 19-year-old Liam McAtasney will remain jailed until his trial.

Prosecutors told the judge that the Neptune City man watched the clock as Sarah Stern was dying. They say he gave the description of the killing to a friend, who secretly videotaped their meeting.

Liam McAtasney detained NEW DETAILS: recorded admitting to the crime in detail, lifting Stern off the ground as he strangled her @CBSNewYork — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) February 14, 2017

Authorities say McAtasney recruited Preston Taylor to help him dump her body.

Prosecutors said Taylor first denied knowing anything, but later admitted to moving Stern’s body twice, first from her home and then eight hours later when they drove to the Belmar Bridge and dumped her body into the Shark River.

Stern’s body has not been found.

Judge David Bauman ruled last week that Taylor will remain in jail for pretrial detention without bail, after his defense pushed to have him home under his father’s watch.

The men were both longtime friends of Stern’s and Taylor was her junior prom date.

