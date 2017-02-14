N.J. Nursery School Employee Admits To Downloading Child Pornography

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Monmouth County, New Jersey man who worked at a nursery school admitted Tuesday to downloading sexually explicit videos and images of children to his computer.
James Paroline, 27, of Red Bank, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson in Trenton federal court to receiving child pornography, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman.
Prosecutors said Paroline worked as an assistant at a nursery school and as a summer camp counselor at a private school. Between Feb. 26 and March 2, 2015, Paroline went to an underground website called “PlayPen” using the username “jimbobtropolis” and his personal email address, and downloaded multiple videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of children, prosecutors said.
The count to which Paroline pleaded guilty carries mandatory minimum term of five years in prison and a statutory maximum term of 20 years, and a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said.
Paroline is to be sentenced on June 1.