NYC Couples Tie The Knot At Empire State Building On Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is the city of love this Valentine’s Day, with some happy couples planning to tie the knot at one of Manhattan’s most iconic landmarks.

Fourteen couples will say their vows with views of the sweeping city skyline at the Empire State Building’s 86th floor observatory on Tuesday, CBS2 reported.

Among those getting hitched are a NYPD officer, and a woman whose great-grandfather was a construction worker on the Empire State Building site.

In New Jersey, 1010 WINS’ John Montone got a bit more risque this Valentine’s Day, stopping by the Naughty But Nice lingerie store in Paramus.

“A lot of it is just like, married couples who want to add a little spice to their life,” one employee told Montone.

On Long Island, hundreds of couples returned to the Milleridge Inn in Jericho to renew their vows Wednesday night.

Robert and Lydia Slatick rewed their vows 38 years after they were first married.

How do they do it?

Being best friends helps, Lydia said.

“There’s going to be good times and there’s going to be bad times,” she said. “As you go on, it’s a journey, and the journey has ups and downs.”

But the ups far outweigh the downs, Robert added.