Power Outage Closes Library, 2 Classroom Buildings At NYU

February 14, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Bobst Library, NYU, power outage, Shimkin Hall, Tisch Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Classes were canceled in two NYU campus buildings and a library was closed due to a power outage Tuesday.

The Bobst Library at 70 Washington Square South, Tisch Hall at 40 W. 4th St., and Shimkin Hall at 50 W. 4th St. were all without power late Tuesday afternoon, according to the university.

Classes in the buildings were canceled for the rest of the day. At the library, the outage also affected all digital services including catalog, electronic reservations, room reservation and other electronic resources.

If power is restored, only the lower levels at the Bobst Library will reopen for study Tuesday night, NYU said.

The NYU Midtown Center and the Jack Brause Library remained open as usual.

Stern School of Business classes at the Kaufman Management Center, at 44 W. 4th St., will continue, NYU said.

NYU said it would update students as more information becomes available.

