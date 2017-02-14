First Lady Melania Trump Announces Reopening Of White House Visitors Office

February 14, 2017 3:56 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNEwYork) — The White House visitors office will resume public tours on Tuesday, March 7.

“I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year,” said First Lady Melania Trump.  “The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history.  I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark.”

Public tour requests must be submitted through a Member of Congress.  These self-guided tours are available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (excluding Federal holidays or unless otherwise noted).

Tour hours will be extended when possible based on the official White House schedule. Tours are scheduled on a first come, first served basis. Requests can be submitted up to three months in advance and must be submitted no less than 21 days in advance. You are encouraged to submit your request as early as possible, as a limited number of spaces are available.

All White House tours are free of charge.

