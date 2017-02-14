‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Eric Braeden Opens Up In New Tell-All Book

NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — Fans of the number one-rated daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” know him as the villainous billionaire Victor Newman.

Actor Eric Braeden has been a mainstay of “The Young and the Restless” for nearly four decades. But now, Braeden is breaking out with a tell-all book, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the man behind his infamous character.

In Braeden’s new book, “I’ll Be Damned,” titled after his character’s catchphrase, the successful actor reminisces about his rise to stardom and his 37-year run on the show.

“Friends of mine used to say — ‘you’re cold as ice! Victor, you’re cold as ice,'” Braeden said.

Braeden left Germany as a young man to play sports in the United States. By chance, he landed a role as an extra which led to work in Broadway, television and film.

Braeden’s worked alongside some of the biggest names in show business and has won numerous awards during his career, but he says his favorite job is being a dedicated family man.

“My granddaughters — adorable!” Braeden said.

But it wasn’t always a smooth ride to the top, he says.

“There are some things I needed to say to set the record straight about some things at work — and they needed to be said,” Braeden said.

But fans, be assured — Victor isn’t going anywhere.

Braeden’s book is now on sale.

