Actress Kate Walsh Spends ’22 Minutes’ With Brigitte Quinn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “22 Minutes,” actress Kate Walsh stops by to talk about her new off-Broadway play If I Forget and reminisces about her days on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Walsh plays Holly Fischer in If I Forget, a “powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself” that takes place in the final months before 9/11.
If I Forget was written by Steven Levenson, the acclaimed writer of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. It is currently in previews at the he Laura Pels Theatre, 111 West 46th Street. Opening night is February 22.
Walsh is also starring in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” which premieres March 31.
Walsh also stars in the film “Girls Trip” in theaters this summer.