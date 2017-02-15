LIVE SOON: President Trump, Israeli PM Netanyahu News Conference | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Rutgers University Condemns Anti-Muslim Poster Found On Campus

February 15, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Rutgers University

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rutgers University officials are condemning an anti-Muslim poster found hanging outside a cultural center on the New Jersey school’s campus in Piscataway.

The poster contained the words “Imagine a Muslim-Free America” and a silhouette image of the World Trade Center’s twin towers. It was discovered Monday night and reported to campus police, who turned it over to the county prosecutor.

The school, whose main campus is in New Brunswick, issued a statement condemning the poster, saying its content “violates the values and ideals for which Rutgers stands.”

University officials say campus police will increase security and patrols at the Paul Robeson Cultural Center. The center serves as a hub of Muslim and other minority student gatherings and as a prayer space on campus.

