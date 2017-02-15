Back Stories: Nancy Kerrigan & Tonya Harding Face Off In 1994 Olympics

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back February 15, 2017 12:01 AM
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former CBS Sports reporter Bill Schweitzer looks back on one of the most anticipated events of the early 1990s.

Following the “whack heard around the world” just weeks before, Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding faced off in the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer. Schweitzer talks about what it was like to broadcast figure skating live during some very dramatic moments.

