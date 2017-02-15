Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 15, 2017

February 15, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Jerry Recco’s ability to work the phones.

The guys kicked off the “hump day” edition of the show with a ton of baseball talk, as spring training has started for both the Mets and Yankees. Later, Islanders forward Anders Lee stopped by the studio to talk hockey and about his charity, which benefits pediatric cancer care.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

