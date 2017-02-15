Carmelo Anthony: I Don’t Anticipate Being Traded Before Deadline

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSNewYork) — Carmelo Anthony says he fully expects to be a Knick after the NBA’s Feb. 23 trade deadline.

“I never thought I would be anywhere else,” the star forward told reporters Wednesday in Oklahoma City, where New York will face the Thunder.

The Knicks have reportedly been shopping Anthony around as team president Phil Jackson looks to build around Kristaps Prozingis. But Anthony would have to waive his no-trade clause, severely limiting Jackson’s options.

The Knicks have reportedly contacted the Cavaliers, Clippers and Celtics to gauge their interest in Anthony.

Anthony has said repeatedly he wants to remain a Knick, but he hasn’t definitively ruled out approving a trade if he believes the circumstances are right.

“Nothing came to my table for me to look at,” Anthony said. “Until that time comes then they don’t need for me to even talk about the trade clause.

“You don’t know what can happen,” he added. “I’ve seen a lot of things happen in this league over the years. I don’t know what’s going to happen or what can happen. Obviously we know what can happen over the next week or two. But I guess we’ll see when that time comes.”

Head coach Jeff Hornacek said he, too, believes he’ll be coaching the same players after the trade deadline.

“Until something happens, that’s the team you think you have and you go about your business that way,” he said. “That’s the way we’re approaching it.”

Anthony is averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season.

The Knicks have lost 20 of their last 27 games and are 23-33 on the season — in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.