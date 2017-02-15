Chelsea Bombing Suspect’s Lawyer Wants Police Shootout Charges Dropped

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A lawyer for a man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York City, injuring more than 30 people, wants charges related to a shootout dismissed.
Union County Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori, who is representing Ahmad Khan Rahimi, filed pre-trial motions, including one to strike repetitive counts in the indictment against Rahimi, NJ.com reported.
The 28-year-old Afghan-born U.S. citizen has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder for the Sept. 19 gun battle in Linden, New Jersey. At the time, he was being sought for planting bombs in Manhattan, near a charity run in Seaside Park, and in a trash can in Elizabeth.
Liguori argues prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to support charges he tried to kill Linden police officers.
Officers Angel Padilla and Peter Hammer were injured in the shootout. Padilla was hit in the vest, while Hammer was struck by bullet fragments.
Rahimi is also facing a federal trial over the bomb charges.
