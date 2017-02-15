Girl, 11, Struck By School Bus In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a school bus in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Around 3:30 p.m., the yellow school bus struck the girl at Nostrand Avenue and St. John’s Place, police said.
The girl suffered serious head trauma and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Kings County in serious, but stable condition, police said.
There were children on the school bus at the time of the incident, police said.
The bus remained on scene.
It was not known if the girl who was struck had been on the school bus earlier.