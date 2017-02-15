Cuomo Forming Task Force To Address ‘Plastic Bag Problem’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is forming a statewide task force to address the environmental impact of plastic bags after blocking New York City Council’s fee on non-reusable shopping bags just hours before it was supposed to take effect.

Cuomo on Tuesday approved a measure to forbid the city from placing any fees on disposable shopping bags until at least next year. The state Assembly and Senate both voted to block the 5-cent fee last week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had championed the bag fee as a way to reduce litter and protect the environment. The city planned to distribute hundreds of thousands of reusable shopping bags to help with the adjustment and shoppers using food stamps would not have to pay the fee.

Both sides agree the widespread use of disposable bags poses an environmental and financial problem with 1,700 tons of plastic bags tossed out each week in New York City.

“These bags are plastic, they’re made of petroleum products, fossil fuels, that’s a problem right there,” de Blasio said. “What happens? They go into landfills. Tax payers pay a lot of money for those bags to end up in landfills.”

According to Cuomo, disposal costs the city $12.5 million each year. But the governor Tuesday called the fee “deeply flawed” because it would allow store owners to keep the profit.

“There are two possible rationales for New York City’s bill providing the fee to profit the merchants: political expediency or legal impossibility,” he said in a statement.

The mayor has said the plan would have changed the way New Yorkers shop and create waste without hurting their pockets.

“I think the five cent fee on the bags was taken out of context in the discussion in Albany,” he said. “The whole idea was to change behavior. We were going to great extents to ensure people had permanent reusable bags for free. It was not going to be a burden on people.”

Instead, the governor said the statewide task force will “develop a uniform state plan for addressing the plastic bag problem” by the end of the year.

“It is a statewide challenge,” he said. “As such, a statewide solution is the most appropriate way to address this issue.”

Republican Majority Leader John Flanagan applauded the moratorium.

“We take these issues very seriously and will continue to work collectively toward solutions that preserve our cherished natural resources without placing new burdens on hardworking people,” Flanagan said in a statement. “If allowed to go forward, this onerous bag tax would have hurt low- and middle-income residents the most, making it even more difficult to make ends meet in what is already the most expensive city in the world.”

But council members slammed lawmakers for what they said was an affront to home-rule.

New York City Councilman Brad Lander, a Brooklyn Democrat and one of the sponsors of the bag fee legislation, said council members spent two years researching, promoting and creating a process to address the 91,000 tons of solid waste caused by plastic bags in the city each year.

“We fought plastic bags, and for now, plastic bags won,” he said. “They are stubborn and toxic forms of solid waste. They never biodegrade, so they pollute our trees, oceans, and landfills forever. And they are hard to dislodge from the state Legislature, too.”

The action irked local authorities too, who called it government overreach. Several cities around the country, including Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Chicago, have either banned single-use plastic bags or imposed a fee.

“With dysfunction in Washington, now more than ever, we need to empower our local governments to adopt common sense solutions, not block them.” said Greg Young, City of Gloversville supervisor and co-coordinator of Elected Officials To Protect New York.

Environmental groups also rebuked lawmakers for delaying efforts to limit reliance on petroleum-based products.

“Let us be clear: a task force that does not lead to a robust statewide law is not an acceptable consolation prize,” New York League of Conservation Voters President Marcia Bystryn said. “We take Gov. Cuomo at his word that he will work with the Senate and Assembly and act expeditiously. The League looks forward to participating in the process and holding our state government accountable for enacting the best possible policy solution.”

