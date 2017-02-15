‘Hot Convict’ Makes New York Fashion Week Debut

February 15, 2017 2:03 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Hot convict” is now heating up the catwalk.

Jeremy Meeks, the convict-turned-model, made his debut on the New York Fashion Week runway on Monday, walking for designer Philipp Plein.

The 33-year-old rose to fame back in June 2014 when the Stockton Police Department in California posted his mugshot to their Facebook page.

The post became a viral sensation. Meeks stole hearts with his steely blue gaze and pouty lips and was quickly dubbed “hot convict” or “hot felon.”

Model Jeremy Meeks walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Meeks had been arrested on felony weapons charges after he said he was pulled over and a pistol was found in his car. Police said when they searched his car, they found an unregistered and loaded gun, along with more ammo and a small amount of what is believe to be marijuana.

The married father of two previously spent nine years in prison for grand theft.

While behind bars, he signed with a modeling agency and kicked off his career when he was released from prison after serving a 27-month sentence in March 2016.

