CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Mets To Play Exhibition Game At West Point

February 15, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Army Baseball, New York Mets, United States Military Academy at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) The Mets are returning to West Point to play Army in an exhibition game for the first time in 33 years.

The Mets announced Wednesday that the game will be held at Doubleday Field at Johnson Stadium on March 31 at 3 p.m.

“We are excited to have the New York Mets back at West Point before the start of the 2017 Major League Baseball season,” Army athletics director Boo Corrigan said in a news release. “We would like to thank the Mets owners —  Fred and Jeff Wilpon, Saul Katz and General Manager Sandy Alderson for renewing this long standing tradition of us hosting a professional baseball organization. This is a great opportunity for our cadets and the entire West Point community.”

MORE: Fernando Salas, Mets Finalize 1-Year, $3 Million Deal

“Sandy Alderson and I were so inspired by our visit to the West Point campus last year that we wanted our players to have that experience,” New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said. “The Mets are proud to be able to continue the strong bond we have with our military and this is a new way to show our appreciation for the sacrifices and bravery of our nation’s armed forces. We are looking forward to the game.”

The contest will be the Mets’ final exhibition game before the start of the 2017 season, which begins April 3 at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves. It will mark the ninth exhibition game between Army and the Mets at West Point and first since 1984.

The Mets played their first-ever game at West Point one year after the team joined the National League, posting a 3-0 decision over the Black Knights on May 6, 1963.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia