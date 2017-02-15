Mets To Play Exhibition Game At West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets are returning to West Point to play Army in an exhibition game for the first time in 33 years.

The Mets announced Wednesday that the game will be held at Doubleday Field at Johnson Stadium on March 31 at 3 p.m.

“We are excited to have the New York Mets back at West Point before the start of the 2017 Major League Baseball season,” Army athletics director Boo Corrigan said in a news release. “We would like to thank the Mets owners — Fred and Jeff Wilpon, Saul Katz and General Manager Sandy Alderson for renewing this long standing tradition of us hosting a professional baseball organization. This is a great opportunity for our cadets and the entire West Point community.”

“Sandy Alderson and I were so inspired by our visit to the West Point campus last year that we wanted our players to have that experience,” New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said. “The Mets are proud to be able to continue the strong bond we have with our military and this is a new way to show our appreciation for the sacrifices and bravery of our nation’s armed forces. We are looking forward to the game.”

The contest will be the Mets’ final exhibition game before the start of the 2017 season, which begins April 3 at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves. It will mark the ninth exhibition game between Army and the Mets at West Point and first since 1984.

The Mets played their first-ever game at West Point one year after the team joined the National League, posting a 3-0 decision over the Black Knights on May 6, 1963.

