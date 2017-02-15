Mount Vernon Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing Toddler Daughter

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Westchester County woman has pleaded guilty to killing her toddler daughter.
The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Deasia Bartee pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.
The child, Samia Yusuf, was found lifeless in a playpen on Aug. 5 in Mount Vernon.
She was on her back with her arms rigid pointing toward the ceiling, one of her eyes looked to be swollen shut and she had no pulse, according to prosecutors.
Samia was taken to Mount Vernon Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, prosecutors said.
An emergency room doctor told police she may have been dead for some time. He also said her body may have been refrigerated.
An autopsy found Samia died from blunt force. The DA said she’d suffered a severe back injury, internal bleeding and malnourishment.
Prosecutors said Bartee implicated herself in her child’s death and was arrested.
Bartee faces up 25 years in state prison. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 21.
