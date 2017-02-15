Christie Opioid Abuse Legislation To Face NJ Assembly Vote

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Makes Announcement On Property Tax Relief | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 15, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Chris Christie, New Jersey, Opioid Abuse, Peter Haskell

TRENTON, N.J. (CBsNewYork/AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on legislation sought by Gov. Chris Christie to help curb the state’s opioid crisis.

The Democrat-led Assembly scheduled a vote Wednesday on a bill to curb initial opioid prescriptions to a five-day supply. The measure also mandates state-regulated health insurers cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for drug addiction.

“That will actually have providers having to give at least six months of treatment,” Prieto told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

The prescription drug limit would not apply to cancer and chronic pain patients and for end-of-life care. The legislation also calls for continuing education for professionals who prescribe drugs. 

Christie called for the measures as part of a broader focus on the epidemic. Earlier this month, Christie signed legislation requiring medical professionals to discuss the possibility of addiction when prescribing opioid drugs to those under 18.

Nearly 1,600 people died from opioids in 2015 in New Jersey.

According to Prieto, four out of five heroin addicts started with legal drugs.

Christie, who is devoting his final year in office to the crisis, met with President Donald Trump Tuesday on the issue.

Christie’s term ends in January 2018. Legislators have broadly signaled support for the governor’s agenda.

