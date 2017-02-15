Death Of 1-Month-Old Brooklyn Girl Deemed A Homicide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The death of a one-month-old Brooklyn girl last June has been ruled a homicide.

Little Nichelle Waring was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment on Hancock Street on June 26. She was later pronounced dead at Woodhull Medical Center.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was battered child syndrome. The infant had suffered a fractured skull, as well as fractures and bruises on her ribs, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.

At the time, the child’s mother told police she put the baby in her crib after feeding her. When she returned 45 minutes later, the mother claims the little girl wasn’t breathing and that there was blood coming from her nose, D’Auria reported.

Police have not arrested the child’s parents, but do plan to talk to them.

Neighbors in the building said there was always trouble coming from the apartment.

“There was always arguing next door, always having people over in the middle of the night, fighting, drinking. The baby would be up until like 2 o’clock in the morning,” neighbor Juan Mercado said.

Both parents have extensive criminal records.

The child’s 22-year-old father has an arrest record that includes robbery, assault and grand larceny.

The 20-year-old mother’s record includes arrests for credit card fraud, drug possession and robbery.