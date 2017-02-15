Police Fire Shots In Confrontation At Jamaica, Queens Housing Development

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police fired shots in Jamaica, Queens Wednesday after they were confronted by suspects carrying imitation firearms.
Officers were called at 7:45 p.m. about people fighting and using drugs inside the building at 106-35 159th St. in the South Jamaica II public housing development, police said.
Upon arriving, they found three suspects holding guns in a second-floor stairwell, police said.
The officers drew their own guns and ordered the men not to move. At that point, at least one of the men turned toward the officers while still holding a firearm, police said.
An officer then fired one round, striking no one, police said.
One of the suspects was arrested at the scene, while the other two were still on the loose late Wednesday night, police said.
Two imitation firearms were recovered, police said.