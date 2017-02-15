Port Authority: Free Q70 Bus Service To LaGuardia Airport Over Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority and the Metropolitan Transit Authority has announced free Q70 bus service for commuters looking to travel over the busy President’s Day holiday weekend.
More: One-Tank Weekend Getaways | Grand Central Day Trips | Staycation Ideas
LaGuardia Link Q70 buses will be free for commuters from Thursday, Feb. 16 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Port Authority said Wednesday.
The LaGuardia Link bus service provides transport between LaGuardia Airport terminals B,C and D and the Long Island Rail Road and MTA subway stations in Jackson Heights and Woodside.
More: Check Latest Traffic And Transit Updates
Authorities are urging commuters to consider public transportation, taxi or ride-sharing services while traveling to help avoid congestion on New York City roadways. Another alternative includes the M60 bus service that runs between LaGuardia Airport and 125th Street in Manhattan, with connections to the Metro North as well as local subway lines.
The Port Authority estimates around 300,000 people will travel to LaGuardia Airport over the holiday weekend.