LIVE SOON: President Trump, Israeli PM Netanyahu News Conference | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Port Authority: Free Q70 Bus Service To LaGuardia Airport Over Holiday Weekend

February 15, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: LaGuardia Airport, Port Authority, President's Day, Traffic, Travel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority and the Metropolitan Transit Authority has announced free Q70 bus service for commuters looking to travel over the busy President’s Day holiday weekend.

More: One-Tank Weekend Getaways | Grand Central Day Trips | Staycation Ideas

LaGuardia Link Q70 buses will be free for commuters from Thursday, Feb. 16 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Port Authority said Wednesday.

The LaGuardia Link bus service provides transport between LaGuardia Airport terminals B,C and D and the Long Island Rail Road and MTA subway stations in Jackson Heights and Woodside.

More: Check Latest Traffic And Transit Updates

Authorities are urging commuters to consider public transportation, taxi or ride-sharing services while traveling to help avoid congestion on New York City roadways. Another alternative includes the M60 bus service that runs between LaGuardia Airport and 125th Street in Manhattan, with connections to the Metro North as well as local subway lines.

The Port Authority estimates around 300,000 people will travel to LaGuardia Airport over the holiday weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia