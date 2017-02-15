Subway Rider Honored For Clearing Away Messages Of Hate

February 15, 2017 11:57 PM
Filed Under: 1 Train, anti-Semitic graffiti, Jared Nied, Subway Swastikas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A subway rider was honored Wednesday after he gathered fellow straphangers to wipe away messages of hate on a train.

Jared Nied was on a No. 1 train at Times Square-42nd Street on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, when he saw swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti all over the car.

Nied quickly realized that alcohol takes off sharpie markings.

He asked passengers for hand sanitizer and tissues — which many carry with them — and they erased the hate messages. Within three minutes, he said it was all gone, thanks to the team work of about 35 people helping out.

For his actions, Nied was given an award from the Anti-Defamation League.

“I hoped that a few of the other people on the car would go away with a good feeling; a great story,” Nied said. “I really never expected that it would turn into something like this.”

Nied said it felt fantastic that he and his fellow riders could come together to help fight hate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia