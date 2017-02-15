Subway Rider Honored For Clearing Away Messages Of Hate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A subway rider was honored Wednesday after he gathered fellow straphangers to wipe away messages of hate on a train.
Jared Nied was on a No. 1 train at Times Square-42nd Street on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, when he saw swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti all over the car.
Nied quickly realized that alcohol takes off sharpie markings.
He asked passengers for hand sanitizer and tissues — which many carry with them — and they erased the hate messages. Within three minutes, he said it was all gone, thanks to the team work of about 35 people helping out.
For his actions, Nied was given an award from the Anti-Defamation League.
“I hoped that a few of the other people on the car would go away with a good feeling; a great story,” Nied said. “I really never expected that it would turn into something like this.”
Nied said it felt fantastic that he and his fellow riders could come together to help fight hate.