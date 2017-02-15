President Trump To Meet With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The White House says rebooting the Mideast peace process is a very high priority for the Trump administration, although peace may not come in the form of a two-state solution.

A senior White House official says President Donald Trump is eager to begin facilitating a peace deal and hoping to bring the Israelis and Palestinians together sometime soon.

Trump is meeting Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The leader landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday night, CBS2 reported.

The official says that peace is the goal, regardless of whether it comes in the form of a two-state solution. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to preview the meeting.

Other topics of discussion expected to come up Wednesday include expanded Israeli settlements, Iran and a potential move of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu announced new settlement construction in the West Bank. Following the announcement, the White House released a statement saying the expansion of settlements in Palestinian controlled areas could hinder peace.

“While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal,” the White House said in a statement.

The move was a change from Trump’s earlier criticisms of the Obama administration for not vetoing a U.N. resolution against Israeli settlement construction.

