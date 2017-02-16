President Trump Names Alexander Acosta New Secretary Of Labor

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump has named law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new choice for secretary of labor.
The announcement comes the day after Trump’s original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew after it became clear he lacked enough Republican votes for Senate confirmation.
Acosta has served on the National Labor Relations Board and as a federal prosecutor in Florida. Former President George W. Bush named him assistant attorney general for civil rights.
Puzder withdrew on the eve of his confirmation hearing because Republicans balked at an array of personal and professional issues. Puzder said he had employed — and belatedly paid taxes on — a housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.
