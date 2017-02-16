Report: Yankee Stadium Puts In Bid To Host 2018 Army-Navy Game

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hey, why not?

With the Army-Navy game’s contract set to expire following this year’s game in Philadelphia, it appears there is no shortage of suitors to host the annual all-American event in the future.

Count Yankee Stadium in as a potential destination.

According to a report in The Baltimore Sun, Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park have submitted bids to host the Army-Navy game in 2018. Both hallowed venues have had success hosting college football in the past and grabbing what is arguably the biggest regular season game of them all would be a natural progression.

The new Yankee Stadium, which opened its doors in 2009, has been hosting The Pinstripe Bowl since 2010 and has also been the backdrop for several other games, including Army-Notre Dame in 2010. The Bronx, which is 45 miles from West Point, has a long been a home away from home for the Black Knights and, some would argue, would be a fair place to hold an Army-Navy game considering it has been played four times in Baltimore and once in Landover, Maryland, since 2000. Both are less than 35 miles from Navy’s home in Annapolis.

While some may have a hard time visualizing Army-Navy in the northern borough of New York City, considering how it has become a staple in Philadelphia and, in recent years, Baltimore, it has been hosted in other “outsider” venues before, including Soldier Field in Chicago, The Rose Bowl and the old Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. are also in the mix to host future Army-Navy games, the Sun reported.

Army ended a 14-game losing streak against Navy with a 21-17 win in Baltimore last season.