Clinton: Fashion Designer Oscar de la Renta Inspired Immigrants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hillary Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honoring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps.

Cheers and shouts erupted at the crowded Vanderbilt Hall as soon as Clinton appeared, donning a fuchsia jacket accented with a large, gold necklace.

Clinton noted that the Dominican-born de la Renta was an immigrant and asked.

“Oscar de la Renta was an immigrant, as Mike Bloomberg has said,” Clinton said. “And aren’t we proud and grateful that he was?”

Clinton joined former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vogue editor Anna Wintour at a Manhattan ceremony.

None of them directly referenced Republican Donald Trump or his victory over Clinton for the presidency. But like Clinton, Bloomberg praised immigrants’ contributions.

Trump has vowed to restrict immigration through measures including building a wall along the Mexican border.

Thursday also marks a nationwide action called “A Day Without Immigrants,” illustrating immigrants’ contributions to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston and Chicago.

The event comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

