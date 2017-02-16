Darrelle Revis Reportedly Under Investigation After Pittsburgh Altercation; Lawyer Says Jets Star Was The Victim

PITTSBURGH (CBSNewYork) — Pittsburgh police are reportedly investigating Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis following an early-morning altercation earlier this week.
According WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, authorities are considering filing felony charges against the seven-time Pro Bowler. He, however, has not been charged.
Sources told the station that two men approached Revis on the city’s South Side at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, complimented his clothes and asked if he was Revis, who acknowledged he was. The men continued to follow the football star and began recording video of him on a cellphone, the sources said.
A shoving match then allegedly ensued as Revis, who is from the Pittsburgh suburb of Aliquippa, asked the men to leave him alone. The men claimed Revis grabbed the phone, tried to delete the video and then threw it into the street.
A friend of Revis’ then approached, the sources said. The two men who allegedly followed Revis were then punched, but it’s unclear who struck them, according to the report. A police officer said he had spotted Revis talking to two people, and that after he circled back around the men had been knocked out and Revis was gone, the sources said.
Both men were treated at a hospital, one with broken bones around his eye, WTAE reported.
Revis’ lawyer told CBSPittsburgh.com that the cornerback was in town visiting family and friends when he was allegedly assaulted by a group of five people and needed medical treatment.
A Jets spokesman told 1010 WINS that the team is aware of the incident and has spoken to Revis.