‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protests Being Held Across US

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.
“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston and Chicago.
From the Hunts Point Market in the Bronx to Perth Amboy, New Jersey immigrants are taking part, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
Most businesses in Perth Amboy will be closed and cab companies won’t be picking up fares. Rallies are also planned in New Brunswick and Newark.
A group of 9/11 families, who will be rallying in Battery Park, said in an event advisory that they felt compelled to reunite in protest of the president’s immigration policies.
The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.
It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.
Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.
