1 Dead, Another Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and another has been injured in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.
The shooting took place at around 3:50 p.m. on Belmont Avenue near Logan Street in East New York.
The officers were part of an anti-crime plainclothes team and spotted a man with what they thought was a gun.
Preliminary information suggests that the man ran off when approached by officers.
The suspect and officers traded shots, according to initial reports. No officer was hit, though the suspect was struck.
After being shot, the suspect ran to a nearby building, where he was found dead.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
The injured person was taken to Jamaica Hospital.
