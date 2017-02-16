Police: Man Exposed Himself To Woman In Harlem, Shoved Hand Down Her Pants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Harlem are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a women, then shoved his hand down her pants.
The suspect followed the 27-year-old victim into an elevator inside a residential building near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 142nd Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
During the elevator ride, he allegedly tried to strike up a conversation before exposing himself.
When the woman got out of the elevator, the man followed her and shoved his hand inside the back of her jeans, touching her genitals, police said.
The suspect fled north on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
He was described as a black man approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black shirt, black and white pants, black and white sneakers and a yellow metal chain with a pendant around his neck.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.