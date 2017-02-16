‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 208 And McGregor-Mayweather Talk

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On the latest edition of the “Outside The Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap a brutally lackluster UFC 208 card.
The guys attended New York’s third show in as many months, and attempt to recreate last Saturday’s scene inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Also, it wouldn’t be another OTC episode without some talk about the potential for a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather mystical super-fight. Depending on who you talk to, the fight is either close to happening and will be a great success or a pipe dream and a recipe for disaster. Who better to break down the logistics of this cross-promotion fight than Craig Carton, the co-host of the “Boomer & Carton Show” on WFAN.
Formerly the host of Spike TV’s “MMA Uncensored,” Carton shares his unfiltered opinion about the possibility of a McGregor-Mayweather showdown and adds some insight on other MMA-related topics.
Later, the guys put all the McGregor-Mayweather public knowledge and speculation on the table and sort out the madness for what could be, potentially, the biggest pay-per-view of all-time.
