Suffolk County Pizzeria Lets Customers Pay It Forward With ‘Imagine The Pizzabilities’ Campaign

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pizzeria in Suffolk County is letting its customers pay it forward with pizza.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, their pies might do more than fill your belly, they’ll likely warm your heart.

“It makes me happy, you know?” Ryan Hank said.

With a smile, Hank said the description on the pizza box fit him to a T. Murdock asked him if he was having a bad day, and he replied, “yes.”

“Fight with girlfriend, running low on money,” he said.

But his day got better, thanks to a free pizza.

Co-owners of Albert’s Pizza in Lake Ronkonkoma, Richard Baer and Brian Jablonsky, along with the entire staff and a perfect stranger all want to spread some positivity through pizza. It’s part of their Imagine the Pizzabilities campaign.

“Put a smile on people’s faces everyday. That’s what it’s all about,” Jablonsky said.

Anyone can buy a box for $15 and dedicate it however they’d like.

“These are things that touch your heart. Look at them, look at them, there are all different kinds,” he said.

One was for a school bus driver, another for a senior citizen. If it’s a match for you, the pizza is free.

“I’m ready to eat some pizza,” one man said.

Geralyn Hoops seemed caught off guard that a box perfectly described her — a student nurse working hard.

“I just feel bad taking a box because I know there may be someone less fortunate than I am,” she said.

To pay it forward, she bought a box and decorated it. Perhaps, the next customer who comes in will match the description. Then, the crew there gets the good fortune of handing over another piping hot pie.

“I’m lucky to be the messenger really,” Jablonsky said.

Just how long with Albert’s Pizza pay it forward? The “pizzabilities” are endless!