President’s Day Sales Guide: What To Buy From Winter Clothes To Home Decor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President’s Day Sales are underway, but where can you find the biggest discounts and what should you buy?

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke with shoppers who were on a mission.

“Anytime there’s a sale I’m excited,” said Robin Daniels. “I’m looking for some shoes, some boots.”

“I think I did pretty well,” said Erika Zack. “I got a pair of boots. They’re 75 percent off.”

As Hsu reported, you’ll find the best deals on winter clothing.

“We’ve seen coats for as little as $10. In general you can expect at least 50 percent off,” said Benjamin K. Glaser, of DealNews.com.

Glaser says now is a great time to buy things for your home, such as furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and towels.

“I have seen some rugs and decor for as much as 70 percent off, which just shows just how good the deals are this weekend,” he said.

If you’re in dire need of a new mattress, there are a lot of sales, but you may find even deeper discounts in May.

President’s Day weekend is also a good time to pick up tech accessories.

“If you need to stock up on extra cables, if you need a new monitor, maybe if you need some cases for your tech items,” Glaser said.

He said he’s all for shopping on the Internet where it’s easy to compare prices, and you’ll have access to the same sales as shoppers who are crowding stores.

“The one exception I’d say is if you’re buying large home goods. You might want to go inspect them and transport them back to save on shipping fees,” Glaser said.

What not to buy this weekend? Spring clothes, large tech items like televisions or laptops, and jewelry. You’ll find better deals for those on Memorial Day weekend.

And while a lot of people will be checking out these sales over the weekend, experts say you’ll likely find the best deals on Monday.