Mother Of 5-Year-Old NJ Boy Who Died From Cancer Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The family of a 5-year-old Bergenfield boy who died from cancer last August is sharing some good news.
R.J. Sy suffered from neuroblastoma. R.J. was a huge fan of police, who were so touched by his support that departments from several counties staged a parade outside his home in August. R.J. was at home in hospice care at the time.
Check out Hazel Sanchez’s report from August on the police parade above.
“It was Bergenfield, Cresskill, Northvale, Teaneck, Harrington Park, Tenafly, Closter – they just came out of everywhere,” R.J.’s father Richard Sy told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez in August.
When R.J. passed away a short time later, Cardinal Timothy Dolan attended his wake. His funeral was held in September.
On Valentine’s Day, R.J.’s parents and friends gathered at R.J.’s gravesite to announce that Cheely Ann Sy, his mother, is pregnant with identical twins.
You can find out more about how things are going with them by checking out their Facebook page, RJ’s Battle.