Simon Kirke: Carton’s Cubicle Concert Series

Ahead of the release of his latest studio album, All Because Of You, founding member of Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, stopped by WFAN to talk with Craig Carton and perform some songs with his backing band, The Empty Pockets.

Watch above as Simon plays “Maria”, “Feel Like Making Love” and the title track from his new album “All Because of You.”

Watch more episodes of Carton’s Cubicle Concert Series »

Simon Kirke recorded All Because Of You with The Empty Pockets over the course of four studio sessions at Chicago’s Empty Pockets Studios. With Kirke on lead vox, drums, guitar, keyboards, and ukulele, his cohesion with The Empty Pockets (Josh Solomon, Erika Brett, Nate Bellon, Danny Rosenthal) would make you think they’ve been recording together for years.

“I finally got a chance to record some of my best songs with a superb band – The Empty Pockets. This CD has become one of the highlights of my career,” says Simon.

Fans of Bad Company will note that Track 3 on All Because Of You is a ukulele version of the 1975 Bad Company classic “Feel Like Making Love” (named the 78th Best Hard Rock Song Of All Time by VH1!). The album also features guitarist Warren Haynes (ex-Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule), who guest stars on Track 10, “Trouble Road.”

Kirke is also hitting the road with The Empty Pockets beginning on March 15th through April 1st. Tickets are on sale now, with more dates to be announced.

All Because Of You U.S. Dates:

03/15 – Kent Stage; Kent, OH

03/16 – Arcada Theatre; St. Charles, IL

03/19 – Shank Hall; Milwaukee, WI

03/30 – StageOne; Fairfield, CT

04/01 – Tupelo Music Hall; Londonderry, NH

CLICK HERE for tickets!

Keep up with Simon Kirke on Facebook, Twitter, and his official website.