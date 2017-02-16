Man’s Body Found Inside Bathroom Of Tribeca Jewelry Store

February 16, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Magdalena Doris, TriBeCa, World of Gold N Diamond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say a man was found dead inside the bathroom of a jewelry store in Tribeca.

The man has been identified by police as 43-year-old Omid Gholian from Marine Park, Brooklyn.

Gholian, an employee of World of Gold N Diamond on Church Street, was found by his brother around 6 p.m. Wednesday with zip ties around his neck, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

His death is being ruled as suspicious and homicide detectives are investigating, Doris reported. Detectives are also looking for security footage from inside and outside the store, which did not appear to be ransacked.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

